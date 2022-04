Springtime is upon us once again, and much like the sprouting of cherry blossoms, new anime are cropping up all over the pace.

Like tending a garden, weeding and pruning your backlog of anime to make room for the new hotness of the season is a tough task. To make matters simpler, here’s a list of returning shows, as well as some new anime that might pique your interest. Let us know what you plan on watching and your impressions of them in the comment section below.