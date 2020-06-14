Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
New Divinity: Original Sin II DLC Out Today
News

New Divinity: Original Sin II DLC Out Today

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled New iDivinity: Original Sin II/i DLC Out Today
Screenshot: Larian Studios

A new DLC pack for Divinity: Original Sin 2 is out today for free and features new quests, loot, and enemies.

“The Four Relics Of Rivellon” is the latest and biggest gift bag DLC for the popular RPG. It launches on all platforms today at no cost, with developer Larian Studios explaining that Divinity: Original Sin 2 will automatically update to include the new content.

According to Larian, the DLC will let players explore the world of Rivellon while searching around for some brand new sets of armor.

Alongside this DLC, a new graphic novel was announced. Godwoken is a prequel to the Orginal Sin II and will reveal new details about all six of the Godwoken characters. It will contain over 300 pages and will come in two editions.

No release date was given for the comic.

Yesterday, Larian Studios revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will (probably) be released in early access this August on PC.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

