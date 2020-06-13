Baldur's Gate 3 Will (Probably) Hit Early Access In August 2020

Screenshot : Larian Studios

Larian Studios a nnounced today during the first day of the Guerilla Collective indie game event that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released in e arly a ccess in August. Well, it might be. Covid-19 is causing issues with their workflow and they might miss that window, they said.



Developing a game during the pandemic has caused issues. For example, doing motion capture is tricky when folks are stuck at home, and offices are closed. But Larian has returned to their studio and is working towards getting the game ready for its early access release.

Folks can see more of the game during an upcoming gameplay live stream being held on June 18.

Larian will continue its work on the game after it is released into e arly a ccess.