Two Point Museum Is Great, The Nemesis System (RIP Monolith) Was Incredible, And More Of The Week's Takes

Today's Pokémon Presents was more notable for what it didn't include than for what it did. While news of Legends: Z-A was very welcome, what was not mentioned—nor ever rumored to be mentioned—was Pokémon's next mainline entry. And yet, based on the pattern of the last decade-and-a-half, this should have been the day we learned of a new core title in the world's most popular franchise, and got our first few hints about a whole new generation of pocket monsters. But...silence. - John Walker