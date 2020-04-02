Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Nearly 11 Years Later, Modern Warfare 2's Japanese Localization Is Finally Fixed

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Nearly 11 Years Later, iModern Warfare 2/is Japanese Localization Is Finally Fixed
Screenshot: Hachima
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 first came out in Japan back in December 2009, players were not happy with the subtitles in the game’s most famous scene.

As Kotaku reported at the time, in the “No Russian” sequence, the Japanese language voice track did not say the equivalent of “Remember, no Russian” (as in “Don’t speak the Russian language”), but rather, “Kill ‘em, the Russians” (殺せ、ロシア人だ or Korose, roshiajin da).

The game didn’t feature the original English language track and the game’s Japanese localization was widely criticized at the time. 

Illustration for article titled Nearly 11 Years Later, iModern Warfare 2/is Japanese Localization Is Finally Fixed
Screenshot: Hachima

According to Game Spark and Hachima, the Japanese version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has fixed the bad “No Russian” localization (see above image). Once again, the campaign does not feature an English language voice track.

This time, the newly recorded Japanese dialogue for the “Remember, no Russian” line actually says not to use Russian: ロシア語は使うな or Roshiago wa tsukauna, meaning, “Don’t use Russian.” Glad that the localizers remembered this and made the appropriate fix, even after all these years. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

