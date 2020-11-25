Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images (Getty Images)

NCSoft, coming off its baseball team’s championship win, is shutting down their South Korean headquarters after a positive covid-19 case emerged. The country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare is doing contact tracing and sanitizing the office, while employees will work remotely until December 26. [Thanks Sang for the tip!]

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

