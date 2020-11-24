Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Kotaku EastSouth Korea

Korean Baseball Team Celebrates Championship With A Video Game Sword

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Korean Baseball Team Celebrates Championship With A Video Game Sword
Screenshot: NC 다이노스
Overnight, the NC Dinos defeated the Doosan Bears, winning their first Korean Series championship. At the end of the game, the Dinos players gathered around the pitcher’s mound and celebrated the best way they could—with a giant videogame sword.

This is not the trophy, but rather a clever way the team’s owner can drum up some publicity. See, the NC in NC Dinos refers to NCSoft, the video game company that owns the team. This is why the players were celebrating with the in-game Execution Sword from the company’s massively multiplayer online role-playing franchise Lineage.

Here is a shot from the stands as the socially-distanced fans looked on.

And from the team’s official livestream, showing off the Execution Sword.

Congrats to the NC Dinos on their championship!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

I’ll follow the first KBO team who celebrates a title with a replica of Soul Edge