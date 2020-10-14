Mountain biking sim Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets paid DLC on October 22. The “Eldfjall Island” DLC adds a volcanic island with new trails, challenges, and outfits.
More from Kotaku
Mountain biking sim Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets paid DLC on October 22. The “Eldfjall Island” DLC adds a volcanic island with new trails, challenges, and outfits.
DISCUSSION
I played this game on a whim since it’s on GamePass. It’s a very relaxing enjoyable game but it does have its moments with the time trials.