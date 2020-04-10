Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Steamed

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, As Told By Steam Reviews

Nathan Grayson
Filed to:mount & blade
mount & blademount & blade II: bannerlordpcsteamsteam reviewskotakucore
3
Save
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
SteamedSteamedSteamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.
PrevNextView All

Eight years after its announcement, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is finally out. Sorta: The long-awaited sequel to cult classic open-world lord sandbox Mount & Blade entered early access last week. For the most part, Steam users love it, despite some girthy warts that are hard to ignore.

Advertisement

In his impressions, Kotaku’s Ethan Gach said that he couldn’t stop playing the rough-around-the-edges empire builder, and Steam users are largely in the same boat. Many laud its refinement of previous Mount & Blade games and expansions’ core systems, a marriage of skin-of-your-teeth combat and political maneuvering that can send ripples across the entire game world, whether you’re directly involved or not. However, after eight years, some players were expecting a more polished, fleshed-out experience. Bannerlord is buggy and lacking major systems, some of which were present in previous games (and will eventually be added to Bannerlord, too). It also doesn’t reinvent the wheel, leaving some series fans with powerful feelings of déjà vu. While most reviewers are breathlessly enthusing, a few are angrily fuming.

Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iMount Blade II: Bannerlord/i, As Told By Steam Reviews

Recommended Stories

Advertisement
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

Baby Pokémon Get Dynamax Versions In Sword And Shield's Wild Area

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best