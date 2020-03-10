Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Steamed

Black Mesa, As Told By Steam Reviews

Nathan Grayson
Filed to:half-life
half-lifeblack mesahalf-life 2steampcvalvesteam reviewskotakucore
1.3K
Save
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
SteamedSteamedSteamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.
PrevNextView All

If you trace Black Mesa, the Half-Life fan remake to end all fan remakes, back to its origin as a mega-mod that rose from the ashes of two similar mods in 2005, it’s been in development for somewhere in the neighborhood of 16 years. Now, the labor of undying love for headcrabs is finally done. Do Steam users think it was worth the wait?

By and large, yes. Exuberantly so, in fact. For the most part, they’ve found the game to be exactly as advertised: a more modern (though still deeply old-school) re-imagining of Gordon Freeman’s completely regular day on the job at the Black Mesa Research Facility. Fans enjoy the improved graphics, tweaked levels, and against all odds, Xen, the long-maligned alien world you visit toward the end of the game. Well, most of them enjoy those things. Half-Life is a holy grail, after all, and a small handful of Steam users would rather that developer Crowbar Collective hadn’t tampered with it at all.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Illustration for article titled iBlack Mesa/i, As Told By Steam Reviews
Advertisement

Recommended Stories

Advertisement
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Your Old Neopets May Still Be Alive, And Very Hungry

Destiny 2 Players Can No Longer Show Off Some Of Their Favorite Stats

Warzone Feels More Like Call of Duty Than Blackout Ever Did

This Month's Rerelease Of Doom 64 Will Include A New Chapter