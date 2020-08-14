Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

More Games Need To Let You Hold Cats

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointCheckpointCatsCatTrailersKotakucore
Illustration for article titled More Games Need To Let You Hold Cats
Screenshot: Nintendo / Can You Pet The Dog

This week we learn why cats love gamer chairs, watch Apple and Epic fight, catch up with what’s going on at Ubisoft after all the recent news, and ask for the ability to hold cats in more games.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Some incredible reporting here by Ethan and Ashley. If you have some time, read this long but important story.

Does your cat sit on your office chair all the time? Come find out why!

SPOILER: Royal Fumble is not at the top of this list.

Tweets!

Meanwhile, the neighbor on the other side of this fence is very confused and annoyed.

I miss my big, dumb, green head music player.

The way 2020 is going, I need every game to let me hold a cat or puppy. Please.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Remember when Sam got his own video games and didn’t just make appearances in random Tom Clancy games?

I’ll never replay this game, I enjoyed it but my first experience is the only one I want or need. For those who do want to replay it, this seems like an interesting way to do so.

Breaking news: Cyberpunk 2077 has guns in it!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

