More Games Need To Let You Hold Cats

This week we learn why cats love gamer chairs, watch Apple and Epic fight, catch up with what’s going on at Ubisoft after all the recent news, and ask for the ability to hold cats in more games.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Some incredible reporting here by Ethan and Ashley. If you have some time, read this long but important story.
Does your cat sit on your office chair all the time? Come find out why!
SPOILER: Royal Fumble is not at the top of this list.
Tweets!
Meanwhile, the neighbor on the other side of this fence is very confused and annoyed.
I miss my big, dumb, green head music player.
The way 2020 is going, I need every game to let me hold a cat or puppy. Please.
News
- Assassin’s Creed Creative Director Fired From Ubisoft Following Investigation Into Misconduct
- Fortnite Removed From Apple And Google Stores, Epic Taking Both Companies To Court
- Rockstar Rolls Back Latest Red Dead Online Update After It Broke The Game
- Shroud’s Twitch Return Pulls More Than 500,000 Concurrent Viewers, Despite Technical Troubles
- Existing Copies Of Control Won’t Be Upgradable To The Next-Gen Console Versions
- Halo Infinite Delayed To 2021
- Xbox Series X Launches In November
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Delayed To 2021
- The U.S. Army’s Return To Twitch Is Off To A Bizarre Start
- After 20 Years, Rockstar Vet Lazlow Jones Has Left The Company
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
Remember when Sam got his own video games and didn’t just make appearances in random Tom Clancy games?
I’ll never replay this game, I enjoyed it but my first experience is the only one I want or need. For those who do want to replay it, this seems like an interesting way to do so.
Breaking news: Cyberpunk 2077 has guns in it!
DISCUSSION