Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Delayed To 2021

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Vampire the Masquerade
Vampire the MasqueradeVTMVampire the masquerade bloodlines 2bloodlinesbloodlines 2kotakucoredelayparadox interactive
16
Save
I had to pick a screenshot, it’s not my fault.
I had to pick a screenshot, it’s not my fault.
Screenshot: Paradox Interactive

What’s another year to the eternal undead? Last night, under the cover of darkness, Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs delayed the long-awaited follow-up to Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines once again, this time from 2020 to 2021.

Advertisement

According to the message shared on the game’s official Twitter last night, it’s the developer and publisher’s pesky quality bar and ambitions that have caused the launch date to slip. It’s not a decision anyone made lightly, and hopefully it will be a better game for it.

Illustration for article titled iVampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 /iDelayed To 2021
Image: Paradox Interactive
Advertisement

Did I ever mention I used to do live-action Vampire: The Masquerade role-playing on a regular basis in my early to mid 20s? That was over two decades ago. I can probably wait until 2021.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Video Games Starring Sharks

Oh No, Earthworm Jim

A Fall Guys Video Has Made My Soul Leave My Body

Fall Guys' Mini-Games, Ranked

DISCUSSION

edwardhartmann01
Aggie 11

Damn, oh well it was expected.  Can anyone recommend Vampyr or not in the meantime?  