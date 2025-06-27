Monster Hunter Wilds' Next Big Update Promises New Content And More Fixes As Steam Rating Tanks

It’s been roughly five months since Monster Hunter Wilds launched and things are rougher than ever on PC. The loot-based boss rush adventure never ran particularly great there but managed to break franchise records on Steam despite the terrible user reviews. But issues have persisted, and alongside complaints about an unfinished end-game and the slow cadence of updates, the online action game is now sitting at a rating of “Overwhelmingly Negative” with just 13 percent of reviews in the past 30 days giving it a thumbs-up. Can the recently revealed free Title Update 2 turn things around?

The game’s first new major content update in months arrives June 30 and, as revealed by Capcom in Thursday’s showcase, will add new monsters—the Leviathan Lagiacrus and the flying Wyvern Seregios—alongside a new support hunter, big quality-of-life changes, and the ability to wear whatever you want without sacrificing stats thanks to Layered Weapons (Monster Hunter’s version of transmog). In July, players will get the Festival of Accord event and an Arch-tempered Uth Duna fight, with Title Update 3 coming in September followed by Title Update 4 sometime in the winter.

For PC players in particular, however, all eyes will be on the performance fixes listed in the Title 2 patch notes. Capcom writes that it has “adjusted the amount of VRAM used with texture streaming, resulting in reduced overall VRAM usage.” That could help with resolution, framerate, and the amount of pop-in players encounter on PC while exploring the map. Other notable changes include new support for DLSS4 and FSR4 for graphics upscaling, including multi-frame generation for new Nvidia cards. I’m not confident this is nearly sufficient to address what players are complaining about on PC, so we’ll have to wait and see just how much this improves game performance for the average Monster Hunter Wilds fan.

While Capcom promised to address the poor state of the PC version, major improvements have been slow to arrive. The game has been flooded with negative Steam reviews over the last month, with many players arguing that performance has actually gotten worse with each new update. “As of 5/28/2025, after 250+ hours of gameplay, the game will no longer boot up,” wrote one player on Steam. “Monster Hunter Wilds? Total disaster, folks. Frame rate drops harder than Biden on Air Force One,” wrote another. “Gameplay is fantastic, but the system requirements are a total lie fallacy, as is the benchmark,” wrote a third. “It’s not so bad at first until you get farther in, where weather effects really start taking effect and the framerate just tanks.”

As players beat the drums of Monster Hunter discontent throughout June, another major issue has been a sense that Wilds’ endgame is too shallow, and there’s been renewed criticism arguing that playing it can feel like being on autopilot. Director Yuya Tokuda promised this week that Seregios will be the game’s most unpredictable boss fight yet, suggesting a fresh challenge for fans who feel like they’ve been sleepwalking the last few months. As teased by the Japanese Wilds social media account, September’s Title 3 update will include a new difficulty tier for quests, additional rewards, and RNG talismans, one of the core building blocks of every hunter build.

It’s good news that’s left some players scratching their heads. “So the actual endgame is going to come out 6 months after release date, huh?” one wrote on the Monster Hunter subreddit. Wilds is currently averaging 17,000 concurrent players on Steam, scarcely 1 percent of its debut back in late February. Perhaps even more notably, it’s less than what Monster Hunter: World averages, and that came out back in 2018. That entry’s first big expansion didn’t arrive until 18 months after its release. Some fans are worried it could take Wilds that long to become the game they hoped it would be.

