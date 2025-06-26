The Wishlist In Monster Hunter Wilds Has Issues, But It Makes Tracking Materials A Lot Easier

There are hundreds of equipment materials to gather in Monster Hunter Wilds, all of which can be used towards forging new armor and weapons. Whether you need a common ore or a unique item, it can be tough to keep track of everything. The best way to mitigate that issue is by using the Wishlist.

Unfortunately, this incredibly helpful tool isn’t presented well. A key feature isn’t explained at all, and another is seemingly broken (Editor’s note: lol). Don’t let that dissuade you from trying it out! It’s guaranteed to make your experience more efficient if you understand how to use it. We’re going to cover how Wishlist works and how to get through some of the awkward hang-ups.

How to use the Wishlist

First, visit the Smithy at one of your base camps or the Grand Hub. While hovering over a weapon, talisman, or piece of armor, press Triangle/Y to access the sub-menu and then select the Add to Wishlist option.

This will highlight all the necessary materials to forge your wishlisted item. Backing out to the main Smithy menu and accessing the Forge/Upgrade from Wishlist option will show everything you’ve added to the list. It’s a lot more organized than scrolling through the other menus to craft a specific piece of gear.

But that’s only one way that this tool can help you. A notification will also pop up on the right side of the screen every time you collect a required material. Whether it’s materials you gather from the environment or pieces that break off of a monster, you’ll receive notifications that tell you how many more you need and when you’ve found enough.

Additionally, any monster parts you need will have a variety of pins to highlight the beast you need to hunt and how to get them. Let’s go with an example and say I need a Gore Magala Feeler+. After adding the desired equipment to the Wishlist, I’ll see pins in the following menus to assist me:

Over any quests or investigations with Gore Magala

Over a Gore Magala on the map, as well as its name in the Environment Overview window

Over the required parts in Gore Magala’s obtainable materials list, including any potential broken part rewards

I can’t oversell how convenient this particular feature is. I’m always grinding materials for different things, so it helps to immediately know what monsters I should prioritize instead of flipping and scrolling through menus.

How to view Required Materials

The Wishlist isn’t a perfect tool. It shouldn’t surprise you given the state of the game that there might be a potentially broken menu option that you’re missing out on. While looking at the Wishlist menu through the Smithy, you’re stuck with only the Equipment List. Pressing R1/RB won’t switch over to the grayed-out Required Material tab. This other option is meant to list out every material individually so that you can more precisely see what you need. It’s pretty useful if you have a lot of stuff in your Wishlist, but there doesn’t seem to be a way to view it from the Smithy.

Thankfully, it does work if you access it differently: If you open the Options menu, switch over to the Info Tab, and then select Wishlist, you’ll be able to freely view your Required Materials. You’re not alone if you think this doesn’t make sense. Although Monster Hunter Wilds can be unnecessarily complicated at times, leaving the option grayed out through one version of the Wishlist is strange and presumably a bug.

On a related note, you also can’t currently remove items from the Wishlist when viewing it through the Smithy. Bringing up the sub-menu only shows a potential equipment’s skills or a comparison to your current gear. The slow method is to individually go to their forge menus and take them off the same way you added them. If you want a faster way to remove something from your Wishlist, you’ll need to do it by opening the Wishlist menu through your options. Here’s hoping these strange wrinkles get ironed out in future updates.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.