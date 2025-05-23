How To Change Alma’s Outfit And Glasses In Monster Hunter Wilds

While the base game of Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to customize your hunter, Palico, and Seikret, the game’s first Title Update also added customization for Alma. Your handler can now try on some new outfits and even swap between pairs of glasses. Unfortunately, there isn’t much explanation about how to attain these new styles, and her glasses are locked behind an optional quest that’s easy to get lost in.

How to Change Alma’s Outfit

There are currently three alternate outfit choices in addition to Alma’s default look. However, you can only permanently unlock Alma’s other outfits by downloading them from your platform’s store. Naturally, you can grab these from the store before jumping in for a session, but there is also a method to do it in-game as well. Simply head to a Support Deck Palico at one of the base camps or in the Grand Hub. Then, go into the Add-Ons section and keep an eye out for these options:

Scrivener’s Coat: Alma’s outfit from the game’s prologue. Can be downloaded for free

Alma’s outfit from the game’s prologue. Can be downloaded for free New World Commission Outfit: Gives Alma the default handler look from Monster Hunter World. This will cost you $5.99

Gives Alma the default handler look from Monster Hunter World. This will cost you $5.99 Spring Blossom Kimono: A special themed outfit Alma can freely wear during the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event

Once you’ve downloaded either one, head into any tent. Scroll over to the right to access the Appearance Menu, select Change Appearance, and then select Change Alma’s Outfit. You’ll be taken to a new menu where you can choose between her default and newly downloaded outfits.

How to Complete The Apple of Her Eye Quest

Alma doesn’t have as many customization options as everyone else, but she can change out her glasses. The only catch is that you need to unlock them through a new optional quest first. Talking to Alma in the new update will start a dialogue where she exclaims that her new glasses are gone. She deduces that they might have gotten lost in the Scarlet Forest, which starts off the Apple of Her Eye side quest.

Your first destination is the Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest. Head over there and talk to Thunk, a Wudwud standing near the hideout’s entrance. They’ll tell you that any lost items can usually be found down the river. A marker will appear on your map, although it might be hard to see if you’re like me and leave your map cluttered. The quickest way there is to travel to the Scarlet Forest Base Camp in Area One and then take a quick Seikret ride north.

It won’t take long before you come across a marked Wudwud, who will then point you further down the river. After a quick walk, you’ll find one of his adorable fellows wearing Alma’s glasses upside-down. This new little guy will immediately run off toward the Wudwud hideout. Return there and talk to Thunk again; he’ll tell you that your best option is to ask the others when they’re having festivities. They won’t be holding their festivities until the nighttime during a season of plenty. Taking a Rest to adjust the season and time is the quickest way to set this up.

Head up to the top of the hideout when the conditions are met. Talk to all the Wudwuds to receive some items, open up some trade routes, and get information on Ayejack, the one who has the glasses. Their hints will piece together that he’s asleep below. Without a quest marker to assist, this is where things get a little confusing.

To find the sleeping Ayejack, you’ll have to jump back down to the main level of the Wudwud hideout. The hanging pouches made up of leaves and vines are what serve as their beds. Ayejack can be found across from the item trading Musharpeye, inside a pouch that’s close to the giant tree. A quest marker will finally pop up once you’ve gotten close to him.

Unfortunately, finding and waking him up is only the penultimate part of this quest. He’ll only give up the glasses if you give him some Eastern Honey in return. These are the best ways to gather it if you need any:

From capturing Vigorwasps

Occasional rewards for Event Quests

Rare drop from gathering Honey

Trade with Ren, located at Sild - The Keeper’s Vigil in Wyveria

Trade with Gawdygog, located at the Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest

Talk to him when you have some to complete the trade. The quest ends with Alma happy to have her new red spectacles and more than willing to wear them. The next time you visit a tent to change her outfit, there will be an option to change the glasses to these red ones or a bonus set of square ones.

Additionally, you can also craft these two new glasses as High Rank armor for your hunter. You can find them under Strategist Spectacles and Square Glasses. They’re pretty useful for gathering with fully leveled Geologist and Botanist skills.

If it’s anything like previous entries, Monster Hunter Wilds is sure to add plenty of cosmetic DLC. We’ll likely see new outfits for Alma as well, but I probably wouldn’t bet on many more freebies.

