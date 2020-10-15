Monster Hunter Fans Point Out A Problem In The Movie Poster

Screenshot : Sony Pictures Entertainment

If you had issues with the live-action Monster Hunter trailer, the movie poster might also give you pause.



In it, a Diablos looms over star Milla Jovovich, who is wielding f ire d ual b lades. But...

As Twitter user Xyless points out, fire is the least effective element against the monster.

My Game News Flash reports that Monster Hunter fans in Japan were also quick to note this . I’m sure whoever made the poster picked the flaming blades because the color complemented the title, but it might’ve been a good idea to pick a shoot with weapons that actually do elemental damage !