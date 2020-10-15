Monster Hunter Fans Point Out A Problem In The Movie Poster

If you had issues with the live-action Monster Hunter trailer, the movie poster might also give you pause.
In it, a Diablos looms over star Milla Jovovich, who is wielding fire dual blades. But...
As Twitter user Xyless points out, fire is the least effective element against the monster.
My Game News Flash reports that Monster Hunter fans in Japan were also quick to note this. I’m sure whoever made the poster picked the flaming blades because the color complemented the title, but it might’ve been a good idea to pick a shoot with weapons that actually do elemental damage!
From everything I’ve seen and read about this movie so far, I don’t know why anyone would be even slightly surprised that the people making this are being careless with the lore of the series.
I’m fully expecting another Resident Evil (2002) scenario, where we follow this group of original characters on a tour of everything a focus group decided was marketable about the franchise, presented in actiony setpieces, with editing as choppy as an unsupervised toddler with a pair of safety scissors and a stack of construction paper.