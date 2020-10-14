Here’s The Trailer For The Monster Hunter Movie

Screenshot : Sony

Less fantasy than sci-fi, the new Monster Hunter movie is giving me major Stargate vibes.



Instead of taking place completely in the world of Monster Hunter, the movie sees a military unit commanded by Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) transported through a magical portal while out on patrol. The place they end up in is full of sand monsters, dinosaur-looking creatures, and dragons, and of course they all need to be fought with guns and laser swords.

Take a look:

According to the synopsis, Jovovich and her unit meet a hunter in the new world played by Tony Jaa who teaches them the skills to survive, while a mysterious power that threatens both their worlds and forces them to work together to confront it. Really though it all looks like an excuse for director Paul W.S. Anderson (Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, Pompeii) to create a spiritual successor to Reign of Fire.



Slated to come out December 30, Monster Hunter is hardly the only video game adaptation Capcom currently has in the works. There are also three separate Resident Evil projects currently in production. Meanwhile, Sega is pursuing another Sonic movie and a live-action adaptation of the Yakuza series. Video game movies are going through a resurgence, for better or worse.