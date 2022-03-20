Ultimate Ink Trash is an artist with a very clear goal: to take some of the biggest video games of the modern age and imagine what it would look like if they had the kind of illustrated, retro vibes you’d see on the box art for consoles like the Mega Drive and TurboGrafx.



Advertisement

Having bought too many games of this era purely on the strength of their box art, I like all of them, though the Bill & Ted cameo in the Cyberpunk one is a particular favourite.

You can see more of Ultimate Ink Trash’s stuff at their Instagram and Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

SOME OTHER RECENT FINE ART POSTS:

Advertisement

A particular highlight are the visual development sketches, raw explorations of some of the faction’s colour schemes and unit design specifics, that are the very heart of an art team’s work on a game like this, and which are very cool to see shared here.



Advertisement

I have been running Fine Art for 11 years now, and in that time I have never put together bigger posts than I have for both Destiny games.



That’s a testament to not only how good they look—and from the series’ earliest “space tiger” days through to this latest expansion, it has been one of the finest examples of continuously excellent art design in all of video games—but also the rare freedom the game’s artists have been allowed in sharing so much of their work. While most publishers allow artists to share their contributions after a game is released these days, it’s rare to see this much of it.