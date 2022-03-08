I have been running Fine Art for 11 years now, and in that time I have never put together bigger posts than I have for both Destiny games.

That’s a testament to not only how good they look—and from the series’ earliest “space tiger” days through to this latest expansion it has been one of the finest examples of continuously excellent art design in all of video games—but also the rare freedom the game’s artists have been allowed in sharing so much of their work (while most publishers allow artists to share their contributions after a game is released these days, it’s rare to see this much of it).

So it’s nice tonight to come back to the series once more, and share some art done for The Witch Queen, Destiny 2's latest expansion. This is actually not the first time I’ve given a Destiny 2 expansion its own showcase on the site, but hey, when the art is this good I don’t mind piling up the features.

What you’re seeing below isn’t everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it is a nice cross-section of stuff that will give you a look behind the scenes into the creation of the expansion’s characters, worlds and weapons.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio embedded in their names below. And if you haven’t played Witch Queen yet, our resident Destiny tragic Ethan Gach had this to say about it:

I have never, since Destiny launched back in 2014, been able to categorically recommend it to anyone. Praise always came with caveats. The cool parts were always buried beneath an incomprehensible grind. With The Witch Queen I can finally say, without reservation, that Destiny 2 has a great shooter campaign that is worth everyone’s attention.

