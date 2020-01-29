Mod Adds Mario 64 Dungeon To Ocarina Of Time

Screenshot : Kaze Emanuar ( YouTube

N64 modder Kaze Emanuar is back with another mashup, this time taking the Hazy Maze Cave level from Super Mario 64 and recreating it in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a completely new dungeon.

Spotted by GamingReinvented (via NintendoLife), it has giant rolling boulders, spike traps, and fish hanging out in little ponds outside the pyramid for Link to collect in bottles. There’s even a part of the the puzzle that flips the entire dungeon upside down like the Stone Tower Temple in Majora’s Mask.



Emanuar has become a master of N64 mods, creating a number of cross overs between its most popular games, as well as complete projects like Super Mario 64 Land that remixes the base game with entirely new levels. Hopefully this latest mod will be the beginning of a completely new Zelda 64 remix.

All the tools needed to check out the Hazy Maze Cave dungeon for yourself are linked to over on Emanuar’s YouTube page.