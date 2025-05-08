A Minecraft Movie Available To Stream At Home Without Chicken Jockey Meme Chaos Starting This Month

A Minecraft Movie hit big in theaters, reminding everyone how deep and far the legacy of the second best-selling game ever extends. But if you didn’t want to brave the IRL chaos of loud kids and viral TikTok memes, you’re in luck. The Jack Black green screen fever dream is hitting streaming services in mid-May.

The video game adaptation will be available to buy digitally on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and other streaming storefronts beginning May 13. Physical versions of the movie will go on sale on June 24. Both versions include extra behind-the-scenes footage and several featurettes, including one of Matt Berry’s Nitwit narrating his life with Jennifer Coolidge’s Marlene. Maybe we’ll even get footage of Black playing Minecraft in his trailer and Jason Momoa standing over his shoulder asking what is.



Streaming releases aren’t just a money saver, especially when a family movie outing can cost $100+; they’re also a lot less stressful than visiting a theater in an era when all moviegoing etiquette has died.Beyond just the usual hazards of people talking or using their phones, A Minecraft Movie ended up taking the pandemonium up a notch with folks trying to one-up each other with live, in-theater responses to the movie for social media clout.

A viral Chicken Jockey meme led some Minecraft Movie attendees to shout and throw giant buckets of popcorn during a certain iconic moment. Others brought literal chickens to the theater. Police had to be called in some instances. Mostly it was just teenagers being rowdy, and director Jared Hess defended the lively crowds.

“It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn,” he said in an interview last month. “Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.”

In the words of one Roger Murtaugh, “I’m too old for that shit.” I will be making my memories at home on the couch.

