2025's Worst Game Delays Hitman Crossover As Devs Promise More Updates

An upcoming crossover mission in MindsEye that was set to bring Agent 47 of the Hitman franchise to the game this summer has been delayed until a “later date” as developer Build A Rocket Boy continues to try and salvage what has become the worst-reviewed game of 2025.

A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game

MindsEye has been a bit of a disaster since launching in June. The semi-open-world third-person action game from longtime Grand Theft Auto producer Lezlie Benzies came out of the gate in a broken state with poor performance and tons of bugs. Reviews weren’t great and the studio’s future is in doubt. Since its launch, the game has received a few updates fixing some of the issues and improving some aspects of MindsEye. But a lot of work is still needed, something the studio acknowledged in a community update announcing the delayed Hitman mission and future patches.

Advertisement

On July 25, an official representative of Build A Rocket Boy posted an update on Reddit about MindsEye’s future. The bad news is that a planned crossover mission featuring Agent 47, which was teased before MindsEye’s launch, has now been delayed.

Hitman x MindsEye Mission | #shorts

“We apologise that the release of the Hitman x MindsEye Mission, originally scheduled for July, has been postponed to a later date,” said the Build A Rocket Boy spokesperson. “We look forward to delivering this exciting crossover when the time is right and will provide further updates as soon as we’re able.”

Advertisement

The whole reason Agent 47 was going to show up in MindsEye is that the game was published by Hitman studio IO Interactive, so it was a bit of brand synergy. But now, it seems the team behind MindsEye is more focused on getting the game fixed up and improved before adding any new content.

Advertisement

Build A Rocket Boy laid out two updates, one coming in August and one arriving in September, that will bring “additional performance improvements, bug fixes,” and community-requested features. This includes the option to skip cutscenes, as well as user-published missions being “instantly accessible” on PC.

Advertisement

The studio did warn that moving forward, future updates might be less frequent, but the plan is to make them bigger and more substantial and to include more fixes. While this plan makes sense and it’s reasonable for the devs to focus on improving the game instead of adding a fun crossover mission, I can’t imagine anyone involved with MindsEye was hoping to be in this terrible situation post-launch.

.

