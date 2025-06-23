MindsEye Maker Reportedly Facing Mass Layoff As Players Seek Refunds

Things are going from bad to worse for Build A Rocket Boy. The studio founded by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies is reportedly facing a mass layoff of over 100 employees after MindsEye launched to become the worst-rated game of 2025. Despite rushed hotfixes to address performance issues, some players have been getting refunds on PlayStation 5 as the sci-fi shooter sits at “mostly negative” on Steam.

A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game

IGN reports that the redundancy process (read: layoffs) has been initiated at the company’s roughly 300-person UK office. The law there requires a 45-day consultation process before people are fired when 100 or more layoffs are proposed within a 90-day period. It’s not yet clear what the scale of the cuts will be. The company also reportedly has about 200 developers working abroad.

Advertisement

That’s a massive team size and is reflective of Build A Rocket Boy’s ambition beyond MindsEye, which includes a scaleable gaming platform called Everywhere that would function like a metaverse unto itself. The recently shipped shooter about mental implants and memory loss in a near-future desert city inspired by Las Vegas was once meant to be just a side project showing off Everywhere, but seemingly became the short-term focus as that larger project stalled.

Advertisement

Just prior to launch, studio founder Benzies was talking about leveraging user-generated content tools to keep players engaged for the next 10 years. No review codes were made available to media or content creators, with some paid sponsors having their streams abruptly canceled after the game started becoming a punching bag on social media.

Advertisement

Published by Hitman maker IO Interactive, MindsEye billed itself as a Mafia-esque thriller in an open world with GTA-like driving. Despite some visually impressive cutscenes and intriguing story beats, however, many players panned the gunplay and NPC behavior. Performance issues on PC and poor framerates and plenty of bugs on console led Sony to make exceptions for some of its players and give refunds outside the normal window.

Unlike Cyberpunk 2077, which was pulled from PlayStation after release in 2020 over various issues, MindsEye remains available to buy and play on console and Steam, where only 38 percent of reviews from players rate the game positively. Players are currently waiting on a third major update expected before the end of June. Just prior to launch, Build A Rocket Boy’s CEO accused naysayers of being paid bots and both the chief legal and financial officers abruptly left the company.

Advertisement

.