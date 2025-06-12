MindsEye's Annoying CPR Mini-Game Is Getting Nerfed After Players Keep Failing It

A very annoying CPR mini-game featured in the opening hours of MindsEye has proven to be so difficult and frustrating for players that the developers are going to make it easier. Hopefully, that will help players stuck at this part in the game move forward, though they might not enjoy what awaits them.

Ironheart's New Trailer Delivers A Couple Cool Surprises CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Ironheart's New Trailer Delivers A Couple Cool Surprises

Ironheart's New Trailer Delivers A Couple Cool Surprises CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ironheart's New Trailer Delivers A Couple Cool Surprises

MindsEye is having a rough launch. The semi-open-world action game from former GTA producer Lezlie Benzies’ studio, Build A Rocket Boy, launched earlier this week on consoles and PC in a messy, buggy, and unoptimized state. Players are reporting that the new game runs at less than 30 FPS on PS5 Pro. Others have encountered disturbing bugs that remind me of shit from Assassin’s Creed Unity. And even when everything works, the gameplay feels like it was ripped out of GTA V, complete with a similar weapon wheel and cover shooting. But many players haven’t seen most of the main game because of a difficult CPR mini-game that pops up early on.

Advertisement

Around two hours into MindsEye, your character is put into a situation where they must save someone who has valuable information. The person is dying, and you are forced to do CPR to stabilize them while medics arrive. To do this, you have to complete a mini-game that requires you to push the controller’s triggers at the same time in a specific rhythm, and then move your sticks along a pathway. Screw any of this up a few times and you have to start all over. When I reached this point, it took me about 10 tries to finally nail it. Others aren’t able to get past the CPR section at all.

Mindseye How to Revive Matt Conti (CPR Mini Game Guide)

“I’m pretty upset. I’ve been trying to get past this part. So I can continue to enjoy the game, but I’m stuck here,” said one person in the comments of a video guide for the CPR mini-game. “Like every time I do it, it just does not work. I’ve tried everything, and I feel like it’s something that they need to fix because it’s bullshit.”

Advertisement

“Is there any way around this part? Mine don’t work or something,” said another user under the same video.

Advertisement

“I don’t know who the hell made the mechanics in this game, but they literally did not know what the hell they were doing. This part of the game took me 30 minutes to get right, and I was ready to quit the game right then and there LOL,” said another person.

Advertisement

Looking over at the MindsEye subreddit, you can spot many, many players claiming they are stuck at the CPR mini-game, or that it took them a very long time to complete it and continue playing the actual game.

“Bruh, I’ve been stuck there 30 minutes,” commented a Reddit user on a post about the mini-game.

Advertisement

“This stupid mini-game that I can’t beat or skip is gonna be why I quit,” said another player.

The situation has gotten so bad that Build A Rocket Boy has noticed. The studio has confirmed that it will make the CPR mini-game easier via a hot-fix in the next few days. While it’s a small improvement in a game that needs a lot more work, many MindsEye players will likely be happy that in a few short days they’ll finally be free of having to replay that damn CPR mini-game over and over and over and over....

Advertisement

.

