Ex-GTA Producer Reportedly Blames MindsEye Flopping On 'Sabtouers' And Promises A Relaunch

The launch of semi-open-world action game MindsEye has been a bit of a disaster, attracting a low player count and bad reviews as studio Build A Rocket Boy has implemented layoffs while some buyers demand refunds. Now former Grand Theft Auto producer and Build A Rocket Boy CEO Leslie Benzies is reportedly blaming the rough launch on “saboteurs” and promising to relaunch MindsEye in the future.

A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game

In a new report from IGN, sources within the MindsEye developer told the outlet that Benzies has finally addressed staff about the issues facing the game in a short video call that allegedly happened on July 2.

Advertisement

IGN says two unnamed people who were present at the meeting with Benzies claimed that the former GTA Online producer insisted that Build A Rocket Boy would recover from the disastrous MindsEye launch. He also insisted that the studio would relaunch the troubled game, though exactly what that means isn’t specified. Finally, and most curiously, Benzies allegedly claimed that the struggles of MindsEye and the studio could partially be blamed on internal and external saboteurs.

Advertisement

In May, a month before MindsEye launched, Build A Rocket Boy’s co-CEO Mark Gerhard claimed that there was a “concerted effort” by “someone” to ruin the game’s reputation before release. In June, IO Interactive, the company that published MindsEye, pushed back on this theory, with IOI CEO Hakan Abrak telling IGN: “I don’t believe that. I just think the game should speak for itself on June 10th.”

Advertisement

Despite MindsEye’s publisher saying the theory of sabotage isn’t accurate, Benzies is still allegedly claiming otherwise. It’s odd to suggest the game was sabotaged, since as anyone who has played MindsEye can tell you, the game didn’t need dedicated trolls to ruin its reputation. The bland mission design, annoying mini-games, boring dialogue, bugs, and horrible performance on all platforms provided more than enough reason for people to not like MindsEye.

.

