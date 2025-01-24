GTA, Red Redemption And Other Rockstar Hits Are All On Sale Right Now

Almost all of Rockstar’s PC catalog is currently on sale right on Steam. That includes games like Red Dead Redemption II, Grand Theft Auto V, Bully, and many more.

The Rockstar Games Sale started on January 23 and is set to end on February 6, so don’t wait too long if you’ve been wanting to buy GTA V. Then again, based on how many millions of copies of GTA V are sold every year, statistically speaking, the odds are you already own Rockstar’s uber-popular open-world crime sim. But there are plenty of other great Rockstar games to pick up in the current Steam sale.

If you can only buy one game as part of this Rockstar sale, I’d recommend Red Dead Redemption II. Normally Rockstar charges $60 for the 2018 open-world Western. Right now, however, you can get it for just $15. Even better, Red Dead Redemption II runs just fine on a Steam Deck. And thanks to Rockstar finally porting the original Red Dead Redemption to PC late last year, you can grab that one on sale, too. However, Rockstar only has it marked down to $40 instead of $50, which is just outrageously expensive for a decade-old Xbox 360 port.

Anyway, here are the other Rockstar PC games currently on sale on Steam until February 6:

GTA: The Trilogy: Definitive Edition - $24 ($60)

- $24 ($60) GTA IV & Episodes From Liberty City - $6 ($20)

- $6 ($20) Grand Theft Auto V - $15 ($25)

- $15 ($25) Red Dead Redemption - $40 ($50)

- $40 ($50) Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15 ($60)

- $15 ($60) Red Dead Online - $10 ($20)

- $10 ($20) Max Payne - $3.50 ($10)

- $3.50 ($10) Max Payne 2 - $2.50 ($10)

- $2.50 ($10) Max Payne 3 - $6 ($20)

- $6 ($20) Manhunt - $3.50 ($10)

- $3.50 ($10) LA Noire - $6 ($20)

- $6 ($20) LA Noire VR Case Files - $15 ($30)

Bully: Scholarship Edition - $5 ($15)



