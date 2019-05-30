Microsoft will have 14 games from its internal studios to show at this year’s E3. That’s according to a new tweet by the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer. Microsoft has been busy acquiring a bunch of new game studios recently. It sounds like we’ll finally get to hear what they’re working on.
