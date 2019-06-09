E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Microsoft today teased some of its first plans for Project Scarlett, the next-generation Xbox, and the buzzwords make it sound impressive: up to 120 frames-per-second, a solid state drive, ray-tracing, and so on. It’ll be out in the fall of 2020.



And of course, Halo Infinite will be a launch title.

“For us, the console is vital and central to our experience,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer, adding that it should be designed and optimized for “one thing only: gaming,” a shot at the Xbox One’s original disastrous launch. He then played a sizzle reel of developers pumping up the next Xbox with buzz words about super-fast loading times, huge frame-rates, and other impressive-sounding specs.

Here’s what they had to say:

As for Xbox’s biggest competitor, earlier this year, Sony semi-announced the PlayStation 5 through a Wired magazine article, in which the company said it would be backwards compatible and have a solid state drive.