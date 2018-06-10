Metro Exodus looks pretty badass in a new trailer set to Massive Attack’s “Angel.” Deep Silver showed off gameplay in the post-apocalyptic survival FPS at Microsoft’s E3 Media Briefing and also revealed it now has a release date of February 22, 2018, a day that’s already stacked with both Days Gone and Anthem.
Metro Exodus looks pretty badass in a new trailer set to Massive Attack’s “Angel.” Deep Silver showed off gameplay in the post-apocalyptic survival FPS at Microsoft’s E3 Media Briefing and also revealed it now has a release date of February 22, 2018, a day that’s already stacked with both Days Gone and Anthem.