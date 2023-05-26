The official reveal of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was one of the headliners of Sony’s recent PlayStation 5 showcase, but it likely won’t be finished for some time. Fortunately, a collection of Metal Gear classics is coming to modern platforms this fall and it will actually include more games than originally expected.

Announced alongside Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta, Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC by way of Steam in just a few months, and the PlayStation store page (via Eurogamer) now shows that the original Metal Gear 1 and 2 will also be a part of the package, both of which laid the groundwork for a sprawling framework of political intrigue, Cold War paranoia, and a super complex family tree of guys named Snake.

That means the entire thing will house the first give games in the espionage stealth series:

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

The first two games were on the MSX2 , Solid was on PS1, and Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater were on PS2. This is essentially the 2012 Metal Gear Solid HD Collection which brought these same games (minus Peace Walker on the PSP) to PS3 and Xbox 360, but which isn’t currently accessible on modern platforms. The only game not included from Metal Gear’s initial 20 year run is Snake’s Revenge, the first follow-up to the original game that wasn’t actually directed by writer and creator Hideo Kojima.

All of these games were previously delisted from older storefronts in 2021 over issues around “licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game.” Konami says the new collection will contain the original versions of the games with “minimal edits to copyrighted contents.”

In either case, it’s a lot of Metal Gear, and if it’s on par with Konami’s other classic collections, will hopefully be a decent tribute to and preservation of the franchise. We don’t have an exact price or a specific release date yet, but it should keep fans occupied until the Snake Eater remake, for better or worse, finally arrives.

Correction 5/26/2023 6:03 p.m. ET: Fixed the original platform for the first and second Metal Gear.