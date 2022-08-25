Megan Thee Stallion recently went to Super Nintendo World, and the excitement in her Tiktok video is infectious. Seriously, I’ve never seen an adult get this excited about a Mario-themed theme park. I can’t help but marvel that one of the most famous rappers in our time is getting this excited about bonking coin blocks in a video game castle.

“You can replay Mario Kart in real life. This was some next level shit. Look at me,” Megan narrated as the go-kart ride transitioned into a video of her hitting a yellow block: “Pu-do” This isn’t the first time that Megan Thee Stallion has created Mario-themed content. In her Presssurelicious collaboration with Future, she put out lyrics about the Japanese-Italian plumber: “I’m stomping on hoes so motherfucking hard, I’m knocking out Mario tokens.” It’s worth noting, too, that Megan released a “visualizer” component for her new album that’s rendered entirely in anime just like this.

Megan Thee Stallion - Pressurelicious (feat. Future) [Official Visualizer]

Megan Thee Stallion was in Tokyo and Osaka to perform at the Summer Sonic, one of the biggest music festivals in the country. Aside from showing up in Tokyo to rap in a Sailor Moon ensemble, she had gone to a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure exhibit, ridden a bullet train, and explored the Universal Studios Japan theme park. “This is the happiest I’ve been in a long-ass time,” she said. And the Japanese fans adored her adaptation of the most popular shojo anime of all time.

She deserves the break. The Grammy-winning artist recently released her latest album Traumazine on August 12, and she’s currently suing her record label over whether or not the album fulfills the terms of her contract. Megan Thee Stallion had previously sued the label in March 2020, claiming that 1501 Certified Entertainment was barring her from releasing new music. “I’m so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work [that] me and my mama put into the beginning of my career,” she tweeted.

For now, she’s so happy in Japan that one fan is jokingly wondering if she’ll ever come back to the United States. After all, she seems to be having a good time doing her Sailor Moon cosplay with her crew.