Megan 2.0 Flops At The Box Office

Megan 2.0 hit theaters this weekend, but it failed to match the original horror film’s impressive box office debut, and it now seems unlikely that a third movie will get greenlit anytime soon.

In 2023, the original Megan became an unexpected sleeper hit for Blumhouse. The OG film cost around $12 million to make and went on to pull in over $180 million worldwide. The movie also went viral online, with many people recreating Megan’s now-iconic murder dance. So hopes were high at Blumhouse that Megan 2 would match or exceed the box office returns of the original film. That isn’t happening.

After releasing on June 27, Megan 2 entered a crowded box office and landed with a thud. The action-horror sequel brought in a dismal $10 million domestically and just $17 million globally over its first weekend. In comparison, Megan in 2023 brought in around $30 million in North America alone. The new sequel also cost a lot more, at $25 million.

While $27 million isn’t horrible for a relatively cheap horror film, the poor opening weekend and mixed reviews from fans and critics will likely mean Megan 2 won’t be breaking any records, or even coming close to the last film’s box office return.

Thanks to the low filming budget (albeit with an expensive marketing campaign), Megan 2 is likely to still be profitable (eventually) for Blumhouse. But I’d be shocked if a third film is greenlit as quickly as Megan 2, which was ordered shortly after the first film’s blockbuster debut.

As for why Megan 2 failed at the box office, you can probably pin the blame on two factors: timing and genre. The first film launched in January, historically a dead zone for movies, and had little competition. This time around, Megan is competing with big summer blockbusters like F1, How to Train Your Dragon, and 28 Years Later. And more are coming soon, with Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth on the way. It’s going to be hard for the so-so sequel to compete. It also doesn’t help that Megan 2 is more of a campy 80s-like action movie. This likely didn’t win over the horror fans who championed Megan a few years ago.

Megan 2 could still go on to be a success, and a sequel might still happen. There is at least a spin-off coming in January 2026, so the franchise isn’t dead. But it’s not looking good for America’s (former) favorite murderbot.

