Megan 2's First Trailer Is Bonkers And Amazing

As Sir Elton John once said: The bitch is back. Today, Universal released the first full trailer for Megan 2.0, the follow up to 2023's smash hit horror film Megan. And, folks, things are getting wild in this sequel. I’m not even sure it’s a horror movie anymore.

Megan 2.o is set two years after the events of the original film which saw a hyper-advanced robot girl turn into a murderous machine before being mostly destroyed by her creator. Megan’s AI, however, survived all that and has now been placed inside a cute little robot doll as people try to figure out if she can be trusted after all the killing. But when the creators behind the first doll learn that the tech has been stolen and used to make a deadlier version they realize they need the OG Megan’s help.

Here’s the first official trailer for Megan 2.0, which arrives in theaters on June 27.

This trailer is bonkers and I’m not even sure its a horror movie. This feels more like a sci-fi action thriller that just happens to star a popular murder bot featured in a previous horror movie. And I’m here for it. I love when horror franchises embrace wild plots and over-the-top sequels. Besides, making the evil robot the hero worked for Terminator 2, why not do it again with Megan 2.0?

The first Megan made a ton of money. Off a reported budget of around $12 million, it brought in over $180 million at the worldwide box office, basically guaranteeing that it would get a sequel with a much bigger purse. I hope this new movie does even better and by the fifth film in the franchise an army of Megan bots are fighting some intergalactic war against an evil alien empire or some shit. America’s favorite little murder bot deserves it.

