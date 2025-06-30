Our Favorite Cosplay From Dream Con 2025

Entertainment convention Dream Con was founded by YouTube collective RDCWorld back in 2017. Originally in Waco, Texas, before it outgrew the available venues, the annual event now takes place in Houston, where it “unites enthusiasts globally to celebrate gaming, anime, sports, film, music & pop culture while fostering inclusivity and a sense of belonging.” And, of course, features some amazing cosplay.

Dream Con also draws big-name stars, with 2025's gathering hosting no less than Megan Thee Stallion, alongside the amazing Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The 40-Year-Old Virgin), writer Rodney Barnes (The Boondocks, Winning Time) and the enormously popular YouTuber Caleb City.

But also, cosplayers! There’s a fantastic, eclectic mix of characters portrayed, including even Megan Thee Stallion herself as Yoruichi from Bleach. Joining her are fits from Sinners, One Piece, and some of the most inventive X-Men you’ve ever seen. Don’t forget to check out the video of the event below, and then click on to view the gallery.

