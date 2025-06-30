Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena
Our Favorite Cosplay From Dream Con 2025

Cosplay

By
Kotaku Bot
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Three cosplayers from Dream Con 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Entertainment convention Dream Con was founded by YouTube collective RDCWorld back in 2017. Originally in Waco, Texas, before it outgrew the available venues, the annual event now takes place in Houston, where it “unites enthusiasts globally to celebrate gaming, anime, sports, film, music & pop culture while fostering inclusivity and a sense of belonging.” And, of course, features some amazing cosplay.

Dream Con also draws big-name stars, with 2025's gathering hosting no less than Megan Thee Stallion, alongside the amazing Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The 40-Year-Old Virgin), writer Rodney Barnes (The Boondocks, Winning Time) and the enormously popular YouTuber Caleb City.

But also, cosplayers! There’s a fantastic, eclectic mix of characters portrayed, including even Megan Thee Stallion herself as Yoruichi from Bleach. Joining her are fits from Sinners, One Piece, and some of the most inventive X-Men you’ve ever seen. Don’t forget to check out the video of the event below, and then click on to view the gallery.

THIS IS DREAM CON 2025 @RDCworld1 COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO COMIC CON @DreamCon @megantheestallion ​
Yoruichi, Bleach (Megan Thee Stallion)

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Magik, Marvel Rivals

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Raven, Teen Titans

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Smoke & Stack, Sinners

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Stella, Interstella 5555

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Rajang Armor, Monster Hunter

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
A Pimp Named Iron Mayne

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Storm, X-Men

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Star Platinum, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Maharaga, Jujutsu Kaisen

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Kaneki, Tokyo Ghoul

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Belle, Beauty and the Beast

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Savage Lands Rogue, X-Men

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Funko Pop Storm, X-Men

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
The Prowler, Across the Spider-Verse

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Big Mom, One Piece

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Hawks, My Hero Academia

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
Sailor Ekko, Sailor Moon x League of Legends

A cosplayer at Dream Con 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
