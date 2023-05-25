SuiBianChiChiChi

Now, the bad news: This odd gaming device—which I would happily buy in a heartbeat alongside my usual McDonald’s order of 20 nuggets and fries—seems to be a China-exclusive. At this time there seem to be no plans to bring the device to any other countries. This makes me sad. According to some fine print on the official McDonald’s China website, 400,000 of these things will be made available. Share some with the rest of us, McDonald’s!

However, people are already selling them on eBay and other sites, though they are going for more than $4 of course. But if you don’t want to spend the extra money to play McDonald’s Tetris handheld, you can at least watch other people play it. And while you watch, you can wonder, “What does Tetris have to do with the 40th anniversary of chicken nuggets?” It’s a good question that I don’t have an answer for. Sorry.