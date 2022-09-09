Today’s Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, due to stream at 4 p.m. ET, is rumored to bring us news of Amy Hennig’s of Uncharted fame’s latest unnamed game. The news was originally reported by MCU Status, and further corroborated by Eurogamer, a news site with a good track record, the Marvel project will feature Captain American and Black Panther, fighting Hydra in the Second World War.



Hennig’s latest studio, Skydance New Media, was revealed to be working on a Marvel project back in October 2021, when it was announced as a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel universe.” So, Uncharted with superheroes?

This new rumor suggests more specifics will be revealed today, including that it stars fan-favorite Marvel heroes, Cap America and Black Panther, who will “face off against the forces of Hydra.”

This certainly tracks with Hennig’s press release enthusiasm last year, when she said the project would let her explore, “the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore.” (Our emphasis.) Hennig, of course, was the creative director on the first three Uncharted games, as well as story writer for the Legacy of Kain series, and unforgettably the designer for 1994's Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City.

If true, it’ll be absolutely fascinating to see how the game handles the alternative history view on the Second World War, especially given how far more sensitive people are to such depictions now, than say, when Indiana Jones was looting his way through Nazi war-crimes. Plus, Cap and T’Challa is an epic team-up, and immediately sets us back into the Silver Age of Marvel’s comics.

This rumor is backed up by Eurogamer, which means it’s what we in the business call “sourced,” although we don’t have to wait long to see if it proves accurate. We’ll obviously bring you news about this, and everything else revealed during the Disney/Marvel stream, later today.

The setting would be an interesting diversion from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as that whole beast wraps up its fourth phase with this year’s Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Phase 5 kicks off next year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as establishing Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in 2024 , but that continues onward through the post-blip, multiverse-invaded present. A completely separate timeline, with T’Challa alive in the 1940s, will be a pleasant change.



