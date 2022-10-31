Today, Marvel and EA announced a new deal that will see the Madden publisher releasing “at least” three new games based on Marvel characters. We already know that one of these games will star Iron Man and is currently being developed by EA Motive, the same team behind the upcoming Dead Space remake.

Last month, EA revealed that its Motive studio was developing a new single-player, third-person, action-adventure game starring Iron Man, confirming earlier rumors. Motive, which previously worked on Star Wars: Squadrons and is currently finishing up the Dead Space remake, said at the time that the Iron Man game was still “early in development.” And it seems Marvel is happy to keep working with EA, as it has announced a new “long-term” deal with the publisher.



Advertisement

According to a press release put out today, this new deal will see Marvel and EA work together on “at least” three new action-adventure games that will launch on PC and consoles. One of these games is the previously mentioned Iron Man project. As for the other two, EA ain’t saying yet what these games will be. However, earlier this year, it was reported that an open-world action game starring Black Panther was supposedly in the works at EA and was being developed by a new studio led by former Monolith Productions boss Kevin Stephens.



While we don’t know for sure what the other two EA-published Marvel action games will be, we can still add them to the ever-growing list of Marvel-themed video games currently in development. That list is very long and includes a new Spider-Man adventure from Insomniac, the upcoming Midnight Suns from Firaxis, a new game starring Captain America and Black Panther from Amy Hennig, and many more.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Foreo Bear Instant Facelift

Think of the Foreo Bear as exercise for your face, engaging muscles to provide radiance and lift with lasting results. Take 10% off at Foreo Bear Advertisement

Maybe that’s too many Marvel games. But I’m currently playing its latest licensed card game, Marvel Snap, and it’s amazing and so much fun. So if some of these new games end up being even half as good as Snap, I won’t be complaining.