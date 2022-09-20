Today, EA and Marvel announced that Motive Studio is developing a new, single-player, third-person, action-adventure game starring Iron Man. This confirms earlier rumors that such a game was in early development at Motive, the same studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake.

This new Marvel game was quietly announced and confirmed on Twitter via a few tweets from Motive, Marvel, and the official Iron Man account. Motive also released a press release with more details about the game, which the studio says is currently still in “early development.”

Advertisement

According to Motive, the team working on this new, unnamed Iron Man game is being led by Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on 2021's fantastic Guardians of the Galaxy game.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own,” said Proulx. “Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

G/O Media may get a commission $10 or more Humble Bundle - Starlight Bundle Benefit the Starlight Children's Foundation

For $10 or more, you can help hospitalized kids get access to video games—and get some sweet games for yourself too, including Lego Star Wars - The Complete Saga. Buy for $10 or more at Humble Bundle Advertisement

Motive and Marvel didn’t have many other details to share, which makes sense. The game is still in the “pre-production phase” so it will be a few years before we see anything substantial about it or get a release date or anything like that.

Read More: Holy Shit, There Are So Many Marvel Games Now

Still, it’s yet another Marvel game to add to the ever-growing list of Marvel games currently in development. Just over a week ago, Marvel and Disney announced a game starring Captain America and Black Panther that is being developed by Skydance and led by Amy Henning. There’s also an Insomniac-developed Wolverine game in the works, plus a new Spider-Man game, too. And later this year, Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches.



Advertisement

Meanwhile, Motive is busy with another game, Dead Space. The team is wrapping up the upcoming remake which is still slated to hit consoles and PC on January 27, 2023.