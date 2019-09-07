Last week I asked you, folks, to create some Mario levels featuring pipes! You delivered, giving me a diverse set of levels featuring every color and shape of pipe. Mario would be proud!



This week I got some of the best levels yet! Most of the entries I enjoyed a lot, even if they weren’t quite good enough to make it on the list of my favorites.

Anyways! If you want to play all the courses people submitted for the contest, you can check out my Mario Maker 2 profile where I liked all the levels that I played. This is probably the easiest way to play all these courses without having to enter in dozens of ID codes.



My Mario Maker 2 ID number: 2C7-40T-HXF

Now, below are some of my favorite courses and a short description of the course and what I liked about it.

Advertisement

Pipes Aplenty, Maybe Too Many? | Bernzai | 9Q1-OXO-BDF

Nothing too fancy here. Just a really well made Mario level. There’s a wonderful pace to the level, with the designer building up the challenge and introducing new ideas slowly. Just wonderful stuff!

Advertisement

Primary Pipes | Milo Williams | 73W-4XL-9FF

A neat concept, having hints before each area and having to bring in certain items to complete different sections. The kind of level that makes you think, but also has some solid platforming sections.

Advertisement

Dungeon Pipe Puzzle | The Gum You Like Is Coming Back In Style | HT3-MTM-YWF

A short, but an expertly crafted puzzle. Not too hard, but not too easy. One of those puzzle levels that makes you feel smart multiple times while playing it. Something happens and reveals the next step and you go “Ohhhh! I see!” Those moments are the best.

Advertisement

Glass Gardens | hiiistrex | 7FM-KPQ-BQG

A relaxing and serene take on pipes. This is a fun to navigate maze with some mice sprinkled throughout. Not the most complex level, but a unique interpretation of the theme.

Advertisement

Kotaku Pipes | Fresnokila | 94Q-CJ3-MXG

The only level I got that took the pipe theme underwater. I tend to hate underwater sections in Mario games, but this level isn’t too frustrating. A nice looking level too.

Advertisement

If your level didn’t make it on to the featured list, don’t worry! A new Mario Maker Contest will return in the future!