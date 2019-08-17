Last week I asked you wonderful people to create some cat-themed Mario levels in celebration of International Cat Day. It was time to honor our cats by turning a plumber into a cat and throwing him at some enemies and jumps. It is the only way to celebrate cats.



I got..some levels. Compared to previous contests, this was a smaller amount of levels to choose from so I’ll have a smaller number of winners this week. I get it though. A lot of folks dislike the Mario 3D World theme. Don’t worry! Next time I’ll make sure to not force you into using that theme!



Anyways! If you want to play all the courses people submitted for the contest, you can check out my Mario Maker 2 profile where I liked all the levels that I played. This is probably the easiest way to play all these courses without having to enter in dozens of ID codes.

My Mario Maker 2 ID number: 2C7-40T-HXF

Now, below are some of my favorite courses and a short description of the course and what I liked about it.

Advertisement

Cat And Mouse| Impatientandy | 1pG-84W-CTF



Imagine you are locked in a maze with some spikes and mice. Okay, that might not sound very fun but in a Mario game, it actually works really well.

Advertisement

Desert Cat Canyon | RPC80 | MVB-W8S-D6G



Now, this is what I call a Mario level. I know, I know. You kids love your troll levels and Kaizo levels. But I’ll always prefer a good, classic level. And this is a wonderful example of that.

Advertisement

Cat Day - A Cheetah Speedrun | 4586 | PKM-GGY-MJG



There is something really satisfying about hit perfect leaps while wearing the catsuit. I can’t fully explain it, but I love it. This is a short, but well-made level that uses the catsuit wonderfully.

Advertisement

Cat Simulator | XCube285 | C4F-HyC-TMG



This level puts you in the mind of a cat. As it turns out being a cat is mostly just killing things and jumping. This level reminded me of Portal and the way each area is numbered and separated.

Advertisement

If your level didn’t make it on to the featured list, don’t worry! A new Mario Maker Contest will return in the future!