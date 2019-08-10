International Cat Day happened this week, not to be confused with National Cat Day, which happens in October. Do cats deserve two different days dedicated to them? I don’t know. But let’s celebrate our fluffy little pets by creating some Mario levels.



Your Challenge This Week: Create levels that feature the Cat Mario powerup.

Theme: Cat Day / Cats

Your course can be more than just cat action, but I would recommend making the Cat Mario powerup the focus of the level. Feel free to use any level theme you want, like desert or jungle, etc. As long as I can turn into a cat then the level is eligible for the contest.

Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.