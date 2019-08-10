International Cat Day happened this week, not to be confused with National Cat Day, which happens in October. Do cats deserve two different days dedicated to them? I don’t know. But let’s celebrate our fluffy little pets by creating some Mario levels.
Your Challenge This Week: Create levels that feature the Cat Mario powerup.
Theme: Cat Day / Cats
Your course can be more than just cat action, but I would recommend making the Cat Mario powerup the focus of the level. Feel free to use any level theme you want, like desert or jungle, etc. As long as I can turn into a cat then the level is eligible for the contest.
Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.
How To Submit A Level — Instructions
1. Build a new course based on the challenge.
2. Name the level and please add “Kotaku” AND / OR the theme this week into the name of the level. Once that’s done, upload it in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
3. Then post the course ID into the comments, along with the name of the level and any other info you want to include. PLEASE include the name of the course in the comments.