Here is a very simple, but very effective mod for Super Mario Odyssey that shaves Mario’s moustache for the entirety of the game. Cutscenes, gameplay, everything. It’s gross and I hate it.



And yet...I also cannot stop looking at it. At how young it makes him look. Like this is the Young Super Mario Chronicles. Like a bridge between Baby Mario and Grown-Ass Mario.

This is complicated.

The mod was made by SlashSMC, and if you’ve been dabbling with the game on CEMU, you can download it here.

Video: ProsafiaGaming