Mario loves pipes. He travels in them, jumps on them and leaps over them. As a plumber, pipes and Mario are forever linked together. So let’s celebrate Mario and his wonderful pipes.
Your Challenge This Week: Create levels that feature pipes!
Theme: Pipes
You can use any theme and game, just make sure your course has pipes in it. At least two pipes. But preferably more! They can be decoration, transportation or a combination of both. Try building artwork out pipes or entire stages. Whatever sounds good to you!
Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.
How To Submit A Level — Instructions
1. Build a new course based on the challenge.
2. Name the level and please add “Kotaku” AND / OR the theme this week into the name of the level. Once that’s done, upload it in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
3. Then post the course ID into the comments, along with the name of the level and any other info you want to include. PLEASE include the name of the course in the comments.