Mario Maker Contest: Going Down!

A few months back I asked you all to create levels with Mario going up. Now it’s time to do the opposite. Let’s all get down and create some courses where you get lower and lower as you go.



Your Challenge This Week: Create levels all about going down and getting lower.

After the last contest fizzled out and got only two entries I’m shaking things up a bit this week. I still want to limit people to one week, which I know is not a lot of time but I’m going to open things up a bit. You can name the level anything you want and levels can include stuff you already made. I will prefer new levels, but if you have a cool course that fits the theme, share it in the comments below.

Thanks to folks in the comments for giving me some good input and also I’m happy to hear so many folks enjoyed these contests. Hopefully, we can keep doing them!