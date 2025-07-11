Dominating Online In Mario Kart World Is Easier With The Right Vehicle Choice

The abundance of characters and vehicles to race with is one of the great joys of Mario Kart World. Who wouldn’t want to drive around as Baby Mario or grind some rails as a Dolphin riding on the identical-looking Dolphin Dasher? Not every character or kart is built the same, however. Vehicles perform differently amongst each other, depending on who’s using them. If you’re looking to get gold online and in every 150cc Grand Prix or Knockout Tour, some karts will serve you better than others.

Princess Peach’s Leading Role And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Princess Peach's Leading Role And More New Releases This Week

Princess Peach’s Leading Role And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English Princess Peach's Leading Role And More New Releases This Week

Best Karts for Online and 150cc Races

A crucial aspect of picking the ideal vehicle is choosing one with the right stats. If you want the best chance at taking first in Mario Kart World’s chaotic races, the most important stats to prioritize are Acceleration, followed by Speed and Handling. Reaching your top speed is vital for getting ahead of the pack and recovering after a slowdown. The Speed and Handling stats are meanwhile perfect for tracks with lots of turns. What’s best for each track will naturally differ, but prioritizing the above will go a long way.

Advertisement

Read More: The Best Characters For Every Track In Mario Kart World

Every character has their own stats, with the kart acting as a modifier on top. Below is a small list of vehicles with the best stat values. Anything else with the same set of stats is listed together.

Advertisement

Baby Blooper / Loco Moto

Mach Rocket / R.O.B. H.O.G.

Biddybuggy

Standard Bike / Cute Scoot / Tune Thumper

W-Twin Chopper

Reel Racer

Best Characters for Online and 150cc Races

Advertisement

I always gotta go with Yoshi, and pairing him with the Biddybuggy is great since many of his outfits correlate with a different color of the kart. For those who want the absolute best chances, choosing characters from lighter weight classes is usually preferred for their better Acceleration and Handling stats. These are the drivers from the lightest and second-lightest weight classes:

Baby Peach, Baby Daisy, Para-Biddybud, Swoop

Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Baby Rosalina, Goomba, Dry Bones, Spike, Sidestepper, Fish Bone, Peepa

Advertisement

It bears repeating that each track requires a different strategy. This isn’t solely due to where the shortcuts are or knowing when to Rail and Wall Ride, but simply because of the track’s layout. Assembling an entirely Acceleration-focused kart and driver can be a detriment in races with longer stretches of road. Someone with a higher Speed stat will pass you eventually.

There is a lot of nuance as to what karts and characters are the model pairing for each track, if not the best overall combo. Acceleration is arguably the ideal kart stat for most players, but it all comes down to preference. Some might feel better with a Speed build or one that’s more balanced. Always go with what feels the best and most rewarding. If your dream is to conquer every 150cc set of races with Cataquack and the Lobster Roller, more power to you.

Advertisement

.