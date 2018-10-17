In a loving tribute to his brother Green Mario, who was tragically murdered earlier this year, Mario has decided to spend Halloween dressed as a rotting corpse.

You might think it tasteless, but this is a bold new era for Nintendo. A company once renowned its traditional views is now making phone games and killing plumbers, so we shouldn’t be too surprised to see a zombie Mario with an axe sticking out of his head.

The axe can be worn separately, so please take shots of it with the swimsuit immediately.