In a loving tribute to his brother Green Mario, who was tragically murdered earlier this year, Mario has decided to spend Halloween dressed as a rotting corpse.
You might think it tasteless, but this is a bold new era for Nintendo. A company once renowned its traditional views is now making phone games and killing plumbers, so we shouldn’t be too surprised to see a zombie Mario with an axe sticking out of his head.
The axe can be worn separately, so please take shots of it with the swimsuit immediately.