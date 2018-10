The world lost its shit last year when Mario emerged from the seas topless, his nipples bare and out there. They were thrilling and new to behold, but it turns out they weren’t as new as everyone thought.



The tirelessly excellent Supper Mario Broth have found that Mario’s nipple debut actually came a year earlier, in 2016, in a game (and form) that nobody gave a shit about:

Look at those lil’ things. One pixel each, the way Mario’s nipples should be.