The return of capacity crowds to English football stadiums has been a beautiful thing to see over the last couple of weeks, but in some cases, fans clearly had a few things to work out of their systems after 18 months stuck watching at home.



Advertisement

Case in point: the Barnsley v Coventry matchup on the weekend saw a few scuffles ahead of the game, as rival fans clashed on the approach to Barnsley’s home ground Oakwell. It wasn’t anything serious, at least by football violence standards, as fans mostly resorted to just shouting and sticking fingers up at one another, but one notable thing about this little stoush was that a man dressed as Mario got himself arrested.

As you can see below, amidst all the loud voices a guy dressed as Mario decides to escalate things and start throwing punches, which triggers an immediate police response as he’s hurled to the ground and detained.

For what it’s worth, Barnsley won the game 1-0 after Coventry missed a 95th-minute penalty.