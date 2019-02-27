If you have an Xbox One and haven’t given Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 a try, you no longer have an excuse.

It’s one of the more imaginative online shooters in recent years. Don’t let the Plants vs. Zombies wrapping fool you, there’s lots of tactical and strategic depth here and also it’s just a really fun game.



March’s backwards-compatible lineup is pretty decent as well. Here’s the rest of this month’s Xbox Live Games with Gold:

Xbox One

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Mar 1-31)



Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (Mar 16-Apr 15)



Xbox and Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)