This Valentine’s Day, manga publisher Shueisha got lots and lots of chocolate. Make that, characters in The Prince of Tennis were sent loads.



According to creator Takeshi Konomi, the manga’s editors got ten times more chocolate this Valentine’s Day than imagined.

The Prince of Tennis fans love showing their affection and appreciation!

Konomi kindly thanked fans for the chocolate and for caring about the characters.

